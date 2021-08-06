✖

DC fans need to be giving James Gunn a few extra well wishes on his birthday this year, as his celebration is bringing with it the debut of The Suicide Squad. The highly-anticipated team-up movie hits theaters on August 6th, but fans are getting the chance to see it on the evening of August 5th, thanks to a new move from Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Gunn, the film's writer and director, took to Twitter on Friday to share the good new.

"For those who can't wait, [The Suicide Squad] is coming to you a day early in the US — see it on the evening of Thursday, August 5 — which also happens to be my birthday.

For theatrical movies, getting released on a Thursday night is nothing new. Films usually have Thursday night previews with their theatrical debuts. That was always going to be the case for The Suicide Squad. However, HBO Max throws a wrinkle into things. It sounds like The Suicide Squad will be released everywhere on Thursday night, including HBO Max, meaning everyone will have the same chance to see it early.

Margot Robbie will once again take on the role of Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, reprising her role from David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad and Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey. Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang will also be returning for the sequel/reboot. New cast members include John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Peter Capaldi as The Thinker. King Shark is being voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

Gunn wrote and directed The Suicide Squad, and he will be continuing with the franchise with a TV series about Cena's Peacemaker, which will hit HBO Max next year.

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad? Will you be watching Thursday night? Let us know in the comments!