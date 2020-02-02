The Suicide Squad Is Close to Finishing Filming

James Gunn is best known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., but before he moves on to the third installment of the trilogy set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s filming a new movie for the DC Extended Universe. The Suicide Squad is Warner Bros.’ second attempt at telling the story of Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, and more, and fans are eager to see Gunn’s final product. Earlier today, Gunn was answering questions in his Instagram Stories and revealed that they will soon be finished filming the upcoming movie.

“Are far are you into filming Suicide Squad?,” someone asked.

“Creeping up on the finish line (about a month left),” Gunn replied.

Though the bulk of The Suicide Squad was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, the production will be moving to Panama in the coming days. Despite what the title for Gunn’s new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

A big question surrounding the movie is who John Cena will be playing. In an interview last month, the wrestler-turned-actor praised Gunn’s work on the film. Though it’s yet to be confirmed, Cena is rumored to play Peacemaker in the movie.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.