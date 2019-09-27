The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Promises “Enormous” Sets and Real Effects

James Gunn, the director best known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy films, is taking a break from Marvel to direct DC’s The Suicide Squad. Earlier this week, Gunn confirmed on Instagram that he has already begun filming the movie, which is a reboot/sequel to the original film that focused on super-villains fighting for good. Gunn has been answering questions in the post’s comments section, revealing tons of information about the filmmaking process. One comment will please anyone who is a fan of “real” effects as Gunn promises some “enormous” payoffs.

“Great gift for the start of shooting from my agent and friend Charlie – the first ever appearance of a very different Suicide Squad in Brave & the Bold 25 (the Justice League would debut in the same comic just 3 issues later). #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn wrote.

“Will the film be entirely shot in studio or will it have real sets,” @adi_sonigra wondered.

“Enormous enormous enormous real sets,” Gunn teased. “And real effects.”

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn most recently shared a new look at his cast on Instagram, two days after initiating filming on his first film set in the DC Universe.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad August 6, 2021.