There's No New Episode of Superman & Lois Tonight

Last week, Superman & Lois dealt fans its biggest twist yet. After stopping Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) from using the Eradicator to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humanity, a weak Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recovered at the Fortress of Solitude. However, what seemed like a dreamy trip down memory lane turned out to be Edge digging into Clark's memories for leverage to make him submit and, after threatening Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys, Clark submits only to be taken away by Edge. Previews for the next episode seemed to tease that Superman, under Edge's control, has broken with his humanity, but fans tuning into The CW on Tuesday night hoping to find out what's next for the hero may be disappointed. There is not a new episode of Superman & Lois airing tonight.

Tonight, The CW is re-broadcasting "Holding the Wrench", the eighth episode of the series' first season, and on Tuesday, July 6, the network will re-air "Loyal Subjects", the ninth episode The next new episode of Superman & Lois will air on Tuesday, July 13. Thus far, we don't have an official synopsis for "Through the Valley of Death", though the episode preview shows the previously mentioned potentially turned evil Superman as well as Arrow alum David Ramsey who is guest-starring in the episode as John Diggle.

You can check out the synopses for both "Holding the Wrench" and "Loyal Subjekts" below.

"Holding the Wrench"

REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school. Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.

"Loyal Subjekts"

DETAILS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik), and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton and written by Andrew N. Wong. You can see an extended "producer's cut" of the episode for free the next day on The CW's website and app.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.