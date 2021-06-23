New Superman & Lois Preview Released

✖

This week's episode of Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," saw some shocking developments for The CW series. After stopping Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) from using the Eradicator to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humanity, a weak Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recovered at the Fortress of Solitude. However, what seemed like a dreamy trip down memory lane turned out to be Edge digging into Clark's memories for leverage to make him submit and, after threatening Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys, Clark submits only to be taken away by Edge. Now, in a preview for the next episode, we get a glimpse of what submission means and it appears that Superman has been turned evil.

At the end of this week's episode, Lois calls John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and tells him that everything he warned about with Edge and Superman is coming to pass and in the preview, we see that Superman does appear to have turned. Now clad in what appears to be a black suit, Superman appears to destroy Metropolis, fully under Edge's control. It's not clear if that's happening on this Earth or on John Henry's as he explains how bad things got, but things do not look good. However, Lois is not willing to give up and it would appear she's called in some help. Arrow alum David Ramsey appears in the preview and will guest star in the episode as John Diggle.

At this point, we don't have a lot of information about this upcoming episode, but fans will have a bit of a wait to see what's next for Superman. It appears that Superman & Lois will be going on a short break for two weeks with the next new episode airing on Tuesday, July 13. Next week, on Tuesday, June 29, the network will re-air "Holding the Wrench" and on Tuesday, July 6, they will re-air "Loyal Subjekts".

You can check out the synopses for both of those episodes below.

"Holding the Wrench"

REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school. Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.

"Loyal Subjekts"

DETAILS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik), and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton and written by Andrew N. Wong. You can see an extended "producer's cut" of the episode for free the next day on The CW's website and app.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.