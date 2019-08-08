Titans Star Anna Diop Reveals Starfire’s New Look For Season 2

DC Universe is welcoming back Titans for a brand new season, and while the entire cast is making a return for the new season some will look a little different when you see them on your television screens once more. That will definitely include Anna Diop’s Starfire, who will have a new look in season 2, and now she’s revealed what that look will be on social media. Diop said she would reveal a glimpse of her from the upcoming season if she reached 200K, and once that goal was met she fulfilled her promise, giving us a look at her on the set of Titans and clad in a new suit.

The look holds onto the character’s purple motif in the pants and top, with her gold and green necklace and lighter purple belt with a large buckle to complete the look. It’s not exactly a costume, but it is much better than the fur coat and purple dress she wore through much of season 1, and you can see the look in the video below.

“We did it Insta Fam! 200K! 🖤 All my love 💋”

Starfire was one of the most interesting characters throughout the first season of Titans due to the mystery of her origins and mission until later in the season. Now though she isn’t hunting after Raven but is instead helping the other Titans protect her, and as we saw at several points in season 1, her powerful abilities can do some serious damage and are always helpful in a fight.

New additions this time around include Bruce Wayne, Krypto, and Conner, and we hope we get to meet them sooner rather than later.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

“From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and others.”

Titans season 2 hits later this year.