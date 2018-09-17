‘Titans’ Unite in New Photo

After teasing the formation of DC Comics’ young heroes, the Titans are finally coming together in the new DC Universe series.

The first trailer for Titans revealed a disparate group of people, all with troubled pasts, being united by a dark force that is seemingly targeting the young Rachel Roth AKA Raven. And now we have our first photo of the series of the assembled team, courtesy of EW. Take a look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titans is the first “R-rated” mainstream superhero series, bringing a group of popular characters from animated series to live action for the first time. Series producer Geoff Johns spoke about the decision to add cussing and broken bones to the mature take on the Teen Titans, while taking the opportunity to make the show more serialized.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

The series originally began as a pilot ordered by TNT, but when the network passed, Warner Bros. decided to retool it so they could launch their new DC Universe streaming service.

Seeing the teem assembled for the first time in this iteration is likely to stir up many feelings in fans, and Dick Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites said their camaraderie extends behind the scenes.

“My favorite scenes [were] fighting [alongside] those guys because, one, I feel like the actors that were cast were all brilliant and lovely to work with, and we all got along really well,” Thwaites said. “But also, the scenes were quite difficult and [we had] night shoots in the winter in the snow, so I feel like that camaraderie just in the actors alone hopefully transfers to the TV.”

A lot of other characters from DC Comics will be appearing in the series as it progresses, including the Doom Patrol, Donna Troy, and Batman’s replacement sidekick in Jason Todd.

Fans got their first look at the second Robin in new photos teasing the character’s debut, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting along with Grayson.

“Jason Todd thinks being Robin is the coolest thing that could ever happen to somebody, and Dick’s experience is vastly different,” Johns said.

As for why fans should get excited for this show, when there are so many other superhero series and films coming out the woodwork? Johns has a pointed response.

“The Titans always feel relevant because it’s about characters that are lost and found families. That will always be relevant, because it’s human,” he said.

Titans premieres October 12th on DC Universe.