Titans Star Minka Kelly Reveals New Look at Dove for Season 2

We’re still a month away from the season premiere of Titans, bringing a whole batch of new episodes in the grim ‘n gritty DC Universe series. While the young group of heroes will have to content with the threat of Trigon as well as new villains like Deathstroke and Ravager, they’ll also get some back up with some familiar faces.

It looks like Hawk and Dove will play prominent roles in the new series, and actress Minka Kelly has been teasing her appearance in Season 2 of Titans. Now she just shared a photo of her role as Dove, providing fans a look at the upcoming episodes.

The series took a major turn in the season finale when Dick Grayson seemed to succumb to his evil urges, killing his mentor Batman in a hallucination made by the demonic Trigon. This was not supposed to be the ending of the series as originally planned, and they did film more footage to end the series, but showrunner Greg Walker explained why they needed to end the first season of Titans with the cliffhanger focused on the former Robin.

“I think one of the things that most intrigued me and brought me to Titans was this idea of depicting Dick Grayson and his journey as Robin in a very emotional and psychologically grounded way,” Walker said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I liked it both thematically and I liked it from a cliffhanger point of view, and I liked that it focused, in many ways, back to where we started with the Dick-Rachel story,” Walker said. “It felt very focused and sharp and made you want to know how you’re going to pull him back from the brink of disaster, as it were.”

Walker also explained that they were planning to use the footage they shot and incorporate it into the new season.

“A version of that, yes,” Walker said. “We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere]. We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it… It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it. We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

Titans Season 2 premieres on DC Universe on September 6th.