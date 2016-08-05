Scott Eastwood’s Mystery Suicide Squad Character Revealed

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

One of the mysteries of Warner Bros.'s Suicide Squad is the identity of a mysterious character, seen standing silent in trailers and played by up-and-comer Scott Eastwood.

(Yes, he's Clint's son.)

The Fury and The Longest Ride star will appear in Suicide Squad this year, and then Fast 8 next year, putting him on the road to superstardom – but it's not yet clear whether the marquee name-in-the-making is actually playing a character fans will be familiar with in Suicide Squad.

"He's a very important part of the film and works directly alongside Colonel Flag in the mission," said producer Richard Suckle during a recent set visit. "That's kind of really the best way to describe it. David [Ayer] and Scott worked [together] before. Scott was in Fury. He was sort of a last minute piece of casting by a bunch of different actors for these roles. His character was sort of existing, then it wasn't going to exist in the movie, and David wanted to bring him back. It kind of went through a back and forth and Scott just kind of naturally found a place and he had had a pre-existing working relationship."

So...who is it?

There's been a lot of speculation that Eastwood's character might be Dick Grayson, working undercover among the Suicide Squad, not entirely unlike the undercover work he's been doing in Grayson and now Nightwing in the comics. But his name, even in concept art on the set, was only listed as GQ? What could that mean?

The G could be Grayson, maybe. the Q? Some fans have speculated that he could be The Question – although after nearly five years of hoping he'll pop up on Arrow, it might actually be harder for fans to get excited about that character in the movies.

It's equally likely the character isn't a character from the comics, but an original creation for the film, like many of the characters that were so speculated-upon in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman.

Either way, producers insist that the internet hasn't guessed it yet.

"No one has guessed right," said producer Andy Horwitz, not specifically stating whether the character is new or existing. "I've seen some of the guesses [online] and no one has guessed right."

It feels good to be bad…Assemble a team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government's disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren't picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?

Suicide Squad hits theaters August 5, 2016.