Justice League: Gal Gadot Is “Hopeful” We’ll Eventually Get to See the Snyder Cut

Justice League star Gal Gadot has been on-hand at CCXP19 all day Sunday to help promote Wonder Woman 1984. After she and filmmaker Patty Jenkins unveiled the first trailer to WW84 in a packed Warner Brothers panel, the two sat down for a standalone interview with CinePop to talk all things Wonder Woman. That’s when Gadot was asked about Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, something she admitted she hopes to see released someday.

“I think the movie suffered from very sad and unfortunate circumstances,” Gadot said of Snyder departing the project. “I would have loved to see the finished cut of Zack and I hope one day we’ll get to see it, but I don’t know.”

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has gained substantial steam as of late, with corporate giants like Subway even joining in within the past few days. Gadot herself officially threw her support behind things last month, tweeting a picture from Snyder’s take on the movie that didn’t make it into the final cut. On the same day she offered her support, Batman v. Superman and Justice League star Ben Affleck also announced his support, officially joining fellow Justice League costars Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher in the movement.

“I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Momoa said in a previous interview with MTV News.

Snyder had previously revealed he thinks the studio ended up disregarding much of its cut because it was much darker and intricate than they initially expected.

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he began. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flashback to tell Bruce…”

