Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Release Date Revealed

The new Mortal Kombat movie called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge now has a release date. The animated film from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios will be released digitally on April 12th and will be released for Blu-ray and DVD on April 28th. It’ll be made available through a variety of products and combos and will tell the story of the iconic Mortal Kombat characters competing in a tournament orchestrated by none other than Shang Tsung.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced the release date for the animated Mortal Kombat film on Thursday following the debut of the film’s first official trailer which can be seen below. It showed off a first look at some of the most memorable characters from the Mortal Kombat series including Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Shang Tsung, Goro, and many more.

“Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge’ spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens,” a preview of the new movie read. “Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles - Mortal Kombat!”

While we’ll have to wait until April to see the movie in full, we won’t have to wait that long to see another glimpse at the story, one that’ll be much more violent than the trailer that released this week. Mortal Kombat 11’s big Final Kombat 2020 event that’s taking place in March will include the reveal of a red band trailer for Scorpion’s Revenge that’ll hopefully show us more of the Fatalities and signature violence the Mortal Kombat games are known for. Guest appearances from well-known people involved with Mortal Kombat will also take place there along with the debut of a gameplay trailer for Spawn, the last announced DLC fighter to join Mortal Kombat 11.

The options available for the Mortal Kombat movie upon its release include a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack for $39.99, a Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.98, and a DVD for $19.98 along with the digital option. The Blu-ray Combo Pack includes not only the Blu-Ray version but also a DVD and the digital release.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge releases digitally on April 12th and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 28th.