Helldivers 2 Seems to Be Teasing 2 New Stratagems

Helldivers 2's developer Arrowhead Game Studios has made a habit of leaking upcoming content. Usually, the developers do so in the game, but they've also taken to social media a few times to tease fans with what's coming down the pike. Today, Arrowhead did exactly that, posting a new meme to the official Helldivers 2 Twitter account seemingly confirming the codes for the next set of Stratagems. While we don't know much beyond that, some fans have seemingly uncovered what at least one of these new Stratagems might become when it launches in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 Stratagem Teases

The new tweet reads, "This is Managed Democracy manifest: 'Down, Up, Up, Left, Right' or 'Down, Left, Up, Up'" Those directions (they're in the form of Emojis on Twitter) represent Stratagems in Helldivers 2. Arrowhead hasn't said anything else about what they might be but has been coy in the replies to that tweet when responding to players' guesses. However, one fan might have partially cracked what the first Stratagem might be.

Keep in mind that this is simply a fan theory, so don't take it as gospel. That said, a Twitter user who goes by Wip3ou7 noted, "Stratagems that start with Down, Up are usually backpacks..." Looking through the current backpacks in Helldivers 2, many of them do start with "Down, Up," though just as many begin with "Down, Left." Keeping that in mind, it does seem very likely that these will be backpack Stratagems.

It's worth noting that the "or" in the tweet could mean that fans will get a chance to vote between the two options to decide which one Arrowhead adds to the game. Again, that's speculation at this point, but it would be in line with Arrowhead's usual M.O. if this choice takes the form of a new Major Order. Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is wait and see what's next from Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 Xbox Release Rumors

Helldivers 2 was a sales hit when it launched earlier this year. That's despite being exclusive to PC and PlayStation 5. As with any exclusive, many have wondered how much better the game might've performed if it had been released on every platform possible. Plus, Xbox owners are pining to have the game on their console and see what all the fun is about.

Fortunately, it sounds like that might be happening relatively soon. A recent rumor claims that Sony is in "very early" talks about bringing Helldivers 2 to Xbox Series X/S. With Xbox showing an increasing willingness to work with the PlayStation brand, bringing first-party games like Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Hi-Fi Rush to PS5, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a game or two go the other way. That said, this is all just rumors and scuttlebutt until something official is announced.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.