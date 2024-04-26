My Hero Academia Villains Could Be Coming To Fortnite

Fortnite's collaborations are a frequent draw to the game for fans of various franchises as they seek to take on the cosmetic skin for some of their favorite characters, with many popular franchises opting to partner with the multiplayer game. One such franchise in the past has been My Hero Academia, and according to a new rumor there could be more content coming for this particular collaboration...though this time, Fortnite will allow players to get in-touch with their villainous sides in Wave 3.

According to leaker HYPEX on X, Wave 3 of My Hero Academia and Fortnite's collaboration is expected to be part of Season 2, as new background and shop sections have been added. Per the leaks, Fortnite players should be able to step into a role in the League of Villains soon as the iconic antagonists Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and either Dabi or Jin Bubaigawara, known as his villain name Twice, are expected to be available for players at some point in the future.

Formerly, MHA fans were able to secure skins for Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka, each with their own weapons and accessories, in Wave 1 of the collaboration in 2022, with skins for Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido coming with Wave 2 in 2023. As of now the League of Villains skins are only rumored, so there is no official confirmation as to when the skins will be available outside of the belief they'll be part of Season 2.

The League in the Spotlight

My Hero Academia villains have always been amongst some of the most popular characters to capitalize on in terms of merchandise and collaborations, with the League of Villains characters being just as iconic as the heroes of the series. With a busy year ahead for My Hero Academia, the series' seventh season premiere approaching in just over a week, this isn't the first time the antagonistic characters have been mentioned in the news cycle recently.

Just days ago, CUT Magazine shared a quote from Shigaraki voice actor Koki Uchiyama where he expressed an interest in a future League of Villains summer vacation movie, a pitch that should honestly ben taken up on right away because let's be honest, seeing Shigaraki and the League on vacation would be amazing. Quite frankly, the idea of that movie is going to haunt me until we see the League have a well-deserved central focus on the big screen.

As for Fortnite collaborations and what anime is currently holding a spot in the Item Shop, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender still have time to purchase content from the anime for the game until May 3rd. The collaboration took off first on April 2nd with the release of a Korra skin as part Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, followed by the release of Katara, Zuko, and Toph later and finally the Last Avatar himself Aang just days later.

