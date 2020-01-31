Nintendo Switch Pro Not Releasing This Year, Confirms Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed that it will not be releasing the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro or any new model of the Nintendo Switch this year, meaning it will avoid competing with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which are set to release later this year during the holiday season. News of Nintendo not releasing any new Switch hardware this year comes way of Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, who revealed as much during the company's financial results today.

"Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base," said Furukawa. "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020."

As you may know, Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch Lite last September, a cheaper, handheld-only version of the console presumably aimed at children and the 3DS audience. And the revision has been a success, according to Nintendo's latest financial call.

That said, before the Nintendo Switch Lite even released, there was rumors and scuttlebutt about a Nintendo Switch Pro, or a new Nintendo Switch model that would pack additional power for a more premium price. And there's been a lot of rumors and reports about this, which is probably why Nintendo decided to address the claims, and note that if we do see a more powerful Nintendo Switch, it won't be until at least 2021.

Furukawa didn't disclose any further details on the topic, so it's unclear why a new version of the Nintendo Switch isn't releasing this year, but it presumably has something to do with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. After all, launching a premium version of your console that's nowhere near the competition in terms of power and features is a pretty bad marketing strategy.

H/T, Nintendo.