Resident Evil Netflix Series First Details Reportedly Revealed

Last year, it was revealed that a Resident Evil series was in the works at Netflix. However, since the announcement, we've heard very little about the show, well, until today. Recently, Netflix updated its Media Center page with an official story synopsis of the project. Unfortunately, Netflix quickly realized its mistake and pulled the listing, but, thankfully, not before the Internet got its receipt. While the blurb has since been removed from Netflix's official pages, the original listing is up on web.archive.org.

According to the archived version of the listing, the show will be set in Clearfield, MD, which has long been in the shadow of the shady Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington D.C., the capital of the United States of America.

"The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak," reads the blurb.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. That said, if Netflix is updating its Media Center with the series, then we should hear more about it soon. In fact, filming is expected to begin in the near-future, which should lead to a plethora of information.

Of course, for now, the above blurb should be taken with a grain of salt until you hear it from Netflix directly.

It has finally been confirmed that a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil is in the works. Attached is a description taken from Netflix's Media Center. See also a WaybackMachine archive of the search result we took a few minutes ago:https://t.co/sAtmqupwuV pic.twitter.com/wmPgoLtafI — Resident Evil Wiki (@RE_Wiki) February 7, 2020

