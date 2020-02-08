The Witcher Showrunner Reveals Season 1 Deleted Scenes

The Witcher will be returning to Netflix for season 2 sometime next year, but while we wait for new episodes there are still some things to learn from season 1. In a new interview with Pure Fandom Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich was asked if any scenes made it onto the cutting room floor, and it turns out there were quite a few that didn't make the cut. That said, there were two main scenes that she wishes fans had a chance to see in season 1, and the first one involved the sorceresses that would later go on to play a big part in the series.

"But yes, there were also so many scenes that had to be cut from the final episodes, too — such is the curse of television," Hissrich said. "We had a lovely scene in Episode 103 where Yennefer, Fringilla, and Sabrina all discussed how they felt about their transformations, and looking back, I wish we could have kept it. It was such a gorgeous example of female friendship, and it also would have served to ground Fringilla a bit more before she joined Nilfgaard."

The second scene is one that actually involved bringing in fan-favorite Triss Merigold much sooner in the storyline and showcasing her friendship with Yennefer, though it seems we will get more of that relationship in season 2.

"We also filmed a scene of Yen meeting a very young Triss, who’d just arrived at Aretuza; it served to show how far Yennefer had come in her years at Aretuza, and created a sense of mentorship between these two sorceresses," Hissrich said. "Looking ahead at some stories unfolding in season two, I wish we still had those scenes! But I’m proud of what we accomplished in the time we had."

We definitely would have loved to see those scenes, but here's hoping Netflix decides to release them at some point.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

