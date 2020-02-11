Xbox Teases Air Jordan Collaboration

It's going to be a very big year for Xbox fans. The upcoming release of the Xbox Series X has fans excited for the next era for Microsoft, but news regarding the console is likely still some time away. In the meantime, Xbox is teasing news coming much sooner. In a short video released by the company, the Xbox logo is shown alongside Nike's famous Air Jordan logo, alongside a date of 2.13.2020 and a cryptic "Get ready to redefine the game." The company did not offer any additional details, choosing instead to let the video speak for itself. It's unknown at this time exactly what fans can expect from the collaboration, but the video's entirely red coloration might give some hint!

The most logical assumption is that this is an exclusive new sneaker collaboration between the two companies. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see what the actual shoe design looks like. Obviously, Xbox green or black seems to be the ideal, but it's hard to deny the overwhelming presence of the color red in the released video. While Xbox has been associated with red in the past (a red ring in particular), it doesn't exactly seem like the kind of thing the company would want to remind consumers about!

It should be noted that nothing has been confirmed, at this time. Some fans on social media seem to think a limited-edition console could be in the works alongside an Xbox themed pair of Air Jordan sneakers, but that remains conjecture, as of this writing. Regardless, Xbox fans and sneaker aficionados will want to keep a close eye on the Xbox Twitter account in the coming days!

Get ready to redefine the game. pic.twitter.com/HabcLytg9g — Xbox (@Xbox) February 11, 2020

Video game sneaker collaborations might seem unusual, but they have been done in the past. In 2015, UBIQ and Capcom teamed up for sneakers based on Mega Man, while Pokemon and Adidas offered a similar promotion just last year. Unfortunately, Air Jordans can be notoriously expensive and difficult to acquire. Microsoft employees were seen wearing exclusive Air Jordan sneakers at E3 2018, but those were never made available to the general public, and the after-market cost is quite steep. It will be interesting to see if these shoes will be a bit easier to come by!

