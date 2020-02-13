Sonic the Hedgehog's Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

As every major blockbuster eager to start a franchise is want to do in the modern age, Sonic the Hedgehog has a pair of mid-credits scenes. Though brief, these moments were likely earth shaking for theaters around the world this weekend and for anyone that doesn't know much about the world of Sonic they might have been confusing, especially with the reaction from fans. If you're confused about what you saw during the credits for Sonic the Hedgehog though, don't worry, we've got a complete primer on what the scenes are and what they mean! Read on to learn more!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Sonic the Hedgehog! Continue reading at your own risk...

Two scenes happen during the credits for Sonic The Hedgehog and frankly if you're not familiar with the games then they certainly seem bizarre. In the first scene, set up by Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik being thrown through a Ring portal to an all-mushroom, no people planet, fans get a taste of the Eggman they know and love. The scene begins with Carrey's Robotnik shaving his head with a sharp rock, and having bulked up his body into cartoonish proportions. When his face is revealed we see that it has clearly been stranded here for an unclear length of time as his moustache has crown to an absurd size. All of these pieces together make Robotnik look more like his video game counterpart than he has for most of the movie, and put him on a path of revenge toward Sonic. So if you thought Robotnik looked ridiculous during the movie, just wait.

The second mid-credits scene reveals a warp ring opening up near Green Hills, Montana, Sonic's official home in the film. A cornerstone of Sonic lore, the ring brings the two-tailed fox Miles "Tails" Prower onto the big screen. While the character's trademark music from the games plays, he reveals a tracking beacon and announces that he's finally found Sonic. Using his two tails he flies off into the distance.

For those not in the know, Tails made his video game debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and quickly became Sonic's sidekick and best friend throughout the entire franchise. His two tails allow him to fly, as seen in the movie, and he's been a staple of Sonic lore for decades. While it's not entirely clear just what Tails needs to warn Sonic about, it could be due to a couple of things like Robotnik's return or perhaps even the unnamed group that chases after Sonic in the film's opening minutes. The bit of dialogue from Tails is left purposely vague though should the filmmakers change their mind about what the sequel will be.

After this scene plays out, there are no other additional sequences that play out through the credits of the film, but you can still sit and watch the full credits considering the extra work that the visual effects artists had to do to get the film ready.

Starring Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog is now playing in theaters!