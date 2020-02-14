New PS4 Exclusive Isn't Coming to Other Platforms, At Least Not Yet

Earlier this year, it was reported that PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams was heading to PC, but it looks like this report may not be accurate, because according to developer Media Molecule, the game is currently not planned for PC or any other platform. However, it does sound like the game will be natively ported to PS5, which makes sense. Speaking to VGC, creative director at the UK studio, Mark Healey, confirmed as much while expressing interest in bringing the game to as many platforms as possible in the future.

“I think that would be cool,” said Healey talking about Dreams expanding to other platforms. "I mean obviously Sony have an opinion about that but yeah, I think, I don’t know where it’s going to go in the future, I mean it would be great to see that. That’s not something that’s happening right now, but I think a lot of that depends on where the games industry goes in general, I suppose.

"I mean I think Sony have become more open recently to publishing stuff on the PC in general anyway, haven’t they?” added the director. “Isn’t there some stuff that’s happening, I’m not sure?”

According to Healey, the game is a platform, so it's possible to see it migrating to other, relevant platforms, especially if developers start making games with it. However, for now, the team is focused on supporting the game on PS4.

“Obviously at the moment we’re focused on PS4 and I would actually hope that it extends the life of the PS4 to be honest with you, then maybe when other companies start making games for it, the community will carry on making games for it, but if it’s as successful as we hope it is then it’s an obvious progression," said the developer.

"You know, it’s a platform, so ideally in the future we’ll migrate to whatever is relevant,” added Healey. "That’s probably about as much as I can say without getting smacked by someone.”

Now, some have taken this last bit to mean that Healey is suggesting that it's possible in the future the game will expand beyond the PlayStation ecosystem, but it sounds like he's actually just talking about the PS5. That said, whatever the case, it sounds like this, if it does happen, won't be happening in the near future.

Dreams is available exclusively on the PS4.