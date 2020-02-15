These Resident Evil 3 Valentine's Day Cards Are the Perfect Gift For Your Crush

It's Valentine's Day, which means the world is currently sitting in the movie theater, chowing down on popcorn with their significant other, not watching the latest romantic comedy, but Sonic the Hedgehog, which hit theaters today. And this is a pretty good way to spend Valentine's Day, but it's not complete without these Resident Evil 3 Valentine's Day cards. As you will know, no Valentine's Day is complete without Jill Valentine and a little bit of survival-horror.

So, if you didn't reserve Sonic the Hedgehog tickets, and if you forgot to pick up flowers and some overpriced chocolate, don't worry, Nemesis and co. are here to save your relationship. All you need to do is print out one of these cards, give them to your crush, and bam perfect Valentine's Day. It doesn't even matter if they are fans of the long-running horror series, the cards are that adorable.

HEAAAAARRRRRRTSSSSSS... Everyone loves a Valentine, so share the love with these #RE3-themed Valentine's Day cards featuring art by the talented KektusFruit! Twitter: @KektusFruit

Instagram: crabzcake pic.twitter.com/L57LpEXhRR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 13, 2020

If you don't have anyone to send these too, don't worry, send them to me. I will gladly take every Resident Evil 3 Valentine's Day card I can get.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the survival-horror remake, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

"Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target."