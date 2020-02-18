The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Offered Roles To Michael Keaton and Mads Mikkelsen

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher debuted back in December, and according to Netflix, the show is on track to be its biggest first season ever. In other words, expect plenty more of Henry Cavill and co. going forward. That said, looking towards the immediate future, Season 2 is expected to drop sometime next year, and many are predicting it will be bigger and better than the first season, which is pretty standard for television. On top of this, Season 2 is also expected to debut plenty of new characters, including Vesemir, Geralt's mentor and the star of the upcoming Witcher animated series, Nightmare of the Wolf.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word who will play the venerable monster slayer, but according to a new report, Netflix is trying to add another star to the cast with the character. More specifically, according to Daniel Richtman, Netflix tapped both Mads Mikkelsen and Michael Keaton for the role, however, both rejected the role for unknown reasons. Of course, either of these castings would really bolster the show, which only has one big name, Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist.

Of course, like any report, this should be taken with a grain of salt. There has been scuttlebutt suggesting Netflix wants a big name in the Vesemir role, but that's all there's been: rumors.

That said, the one name that does continue to get thrown around is Mark Hamill, who has expressed on multiple occasions that he would be down to play the character. However, as of December, Hamill says he hasn't been approached about the role.

I still have no idea what this is or what it's about, but I DO know they haven't ever asked me to play Vesemir... yet.#CallMyAgent https://t.co/8gZpuwfsMi — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019

The Witcher season 2 is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the show, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the TV adaptation by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who would you cast as Vesemir?

