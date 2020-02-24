Major PS5 Controller Feature Possibly Revealed

A major new PlayStation 5 controller feature has possibly been outed by a new Sony Interactive Entertainment patent that appears to be for the PS5's controller, the DualShock 5. More specifically, it looks like the controller of the upcoming next-gen PlayStation console may use biofeedback to alter and customize the user experience, or at least that's what the aforementioned patent seems to convey.

The patent doesn't outright say the technology will be implemented with the PS5 controller, but it's controller technology, and it's unclear what else it could do. That said, according to the patent, this new biofeedback would make use of sensors that could be attached to the controller that would measure things like electrodermal activity. Basically, the pitch is the user would be able to bypass certain, rudimentary inputs, because the controller would do it for them via the biofeedback information it has gathered. In turn, this should create for a more immersive experience.

Reading through the patent, it appears this technology is being especially designed with VR in mind, lending further credence to the reports that a new PlayStation VR iteration is in development.

"There is a desire in computer gaming to provide an immersive and highly interactive experience for players, so as to enhance the enjoyment of the player," reads the patent. "This has become of particular interest with the increasing availability of head-mounted displays."

Of course, hardware makers like Sony file for patents all the time. Some of these patents end up in final consumer products in some shape or form, but many never jump from the conceptual and prototypical stage to the consumer market. In other words, who knows if the PlayStation 5 controller will make use of this technology when it releases this holiday season. However, at the very least, we know it might.

In the past, Sony has noted that the PS5's best features haven't been revealed yet, so it's possible this is among these unannounced features.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn't commented on the new patent, and it likely won't.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release later this year at an unknown price point. For more news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the PS5, be sure to take a quick peep at all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here.

H/T, Respawn First.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!