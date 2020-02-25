Massive DOOM Sale Live on Nintendo Switch

In just a few short weeks, DOOM Eternal will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Switch owners will also have the opportunity to protect Earth from hell's denizens, but the version for Nintendo's handheld hybrid does not have a release date, at the moment. In the meantime, the fine folks at Bethesda and id Software are giving Nintendo fans a chance to enjoy some of the DOOM franchise's earlier entries at a heavy discount! It's not as good as getting Eternal next month, but it definitely seems like a nice runner-up prize! The following games are currently on sale:

DOOM – $1.49 (from $4.99)

DOOM II – $1.49 (from $4.99)

DOOM 3 – $2.99 (from $9.99)

DOOM (2016) – $29.99 (from $59.99)

It's pretty impressive just how steep these discounts are. While the games are on the older side, given the generally high-quality of the series, there's quite a bit for Switch owners to enjoy! DOOM and DOOM II should provide the perfect opportunity for newcomers to see the roots of DOOM Eternal. Of course, DOOM (2016) is a direct predecessor to the upcoming game, so fans that have yet to check it out in the past will definitely want to do so, before the new game arrives on March 20th!

In DOOM (2016), scientists at the Union Aerospace Corporation attempt to solve the energy crisis on Earth by siphoning energy from an alternate dimension called Hell. The experiments of Dr. Samuel Hayden result in an invasion of Earth's colony on Mars, and the only person capable of sealing the gate and stopping the demons is the Doom Slayer. The game released to widespread critical-acclaim, and the Nintendo Switch version has been given particular praise for its impressive portable recreation.

Fans looking for something a little different can always check out DOOM 3. While the other three games on sale feature a heavier focus on action, DOOM 3 is a more survival-horror influenced take on the series, with an emphasis on story. Despite the different approach, the game still received strong critical and commercial success.

The sale is currently live on the eShop, and runs through March 2nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.