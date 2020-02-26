Uncharted 5 May Still Happen, Suggests Naughty Dog

Uncharted 5 -- presumably on PlayStation 5 -- could still happen, according to Naughty Dog. In 2016, Naughty Dog delivered one of the best games of the generation in the form of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the final chapter in the story of Nathan Drake that goes back all the way to the days of the PS3. At the time, Naughty Dog made it pretty clear that after the game it was going to take break from the series and the treasure hunter. And for now, there's no plans to take the character off the ice, but according to Naughty Dog director Neil Druckmann, the developer may one day return to the series that help put it at the top of the industry.

"You just realise we're not going to top that so we're going to do something different," said Druckmann about the series while speaking to Retro Replay. "We're just gonna do this other thing. And then kinda similarly with the sequel is first of all: do we want to make it and we're lucky that we have the freedom that Sony gives us where we can choose? We made Uncharted 4 and we haven't made another Uncharted since, maybe one day we will, we'll see."

As you can see, there's no real commitment here, but it's good to see the creative leads at the studio haven't completely written a return off. As you may know, there have been numerous rumors and reports suggesting the series will live on via Sony San Diego, but for now, these are nothing more than rumors and reports. If you played Uncharted 4, you'll understand how the series could be continued though.

As for Naughty Dog, it's currently getting ready to ship The Last of Us Part II in May, and after this many suspect it will pivot to a new IP, which will be its first since 2013.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you like to see the Uncharted series return? Would you be open to seeing it return even if it's not via Naughty Dog?

