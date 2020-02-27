Fortnite Season 2: Deadpool's Week 2 Challenges Leak Online

Marvel fans and Fortnite players alike were shocked when the launch trailer for the Battle Royale's Season 2 trailer revealed that the one and only Deadpool had made his way to the game. The first week of the new season saw the Merc with a Mouth set up shop in an abandoned bathroom/utility closet within Fortnite's Battle Pass menu, along with two incredibly simple challenges. Players had to find a letter written by Wade Wilson, which was on the floor right next to his computer, and simply play a round of the game without thanking the bus driver. Those challenges were completed rather quickly, and it looks as though the next round of tasks is finally upon us.

The new wave of Deadpool challenges have yet to appear on Wade's computer, but a datamining leak has revealed what Deadpool will be asking of players next. The first is simple: Find Deadpool's Milk Carton. The second asks you to find all of Deadpool's chimichangas hidden around HQ.

Judging by the first week of challenges, finding Deadpool's milk carton shouldn't be too tough for anyone. That said, there's no telling how hard players will have to search for the various chimichangas that are scattered around HQ. They could be lying around in the open like Wade's letter, but the notion of searching multiple rooms automatically makes things a little more difficult.

These Deadpool challenges have yet to be confirmed by Epic Games or in Fortnite, but it stands to reason that they will be legitimate when they actually show up. The same datamine revealed a series of Brutus' Briefing challenges for Season 2, Week 2, and they all turned out to be accurate.

At this point, it's hard to tell exactly when Deadpool will show up in the same, but players will want to continue monitoring his hideout in order to make sure they'll be able to get the new skin when it does arrive.

What do you think of the new Fortnite season so far? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.