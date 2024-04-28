LEGO Announces New Animal Crossing Kits

LEGO has revealed two new Animal Crossing inspired kits in a short video yesterday which primarily showcases the minifig for one of the franchise's most popular characters, K.K. Slider, who has appeared in all of the games since its creation. The video features a hilarious disclaimer that quickly became the focus of the reactions from LEGO and Animal Crossing fans, as it notes the K.K. minifigure doesn't actually sing or move. As one X user noted, "[T]hank you Lego for clarifying that KK does not sing or move. my expectations are still high, but now they are realistic."

Beyond the funny disclaimer for K.K., the video does give viewers the chance to check out the two new kits that will be coming August 1st of this year, with both kits showcasing parts of the Animal Crossing island life experience. First, the Town Hall as seen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an adorable set that is appropriately themed going into the fall, with K.K. Slider putting on a performance with a beautiful backdrop provided by orange foliage. Joining K.K. as minifigs in the set are Tom Nook's assistant and island news broadcaster Isabelle, as well as one of the possible wolf villager companions Audie. The set also contains a café stand for concert attendees to get refreshments and a small truck.

The second set offers Dodo Airlines on a pier complete with a flag, watch tower, and some ocean life to set the scene appropriately. The dodo pilot Wilbur is also featured as a minifigure with the plane that would normally help transport players from island to island, either to visit friends or hunt for materials and/or villagers – villagers like the other minifig present, a cat named Tangy.

Per LEGO leaker Falconbricks on X, the Dodo Airlines set will contain 292 pieces and be priced at $39.99 USD, while the Town Hall set contains 550 pieces and will run at $79.99.

Music legend K.K. Slider's inclusion to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons minifig collection will be an exciting one for many fans, but there are still plenty of popular villagers and characters from the games that could be seen in LEGO form in the future! Popular villagers from the game like Chai, Shino, Stitches, and Raymond that are "dreamies" for many players haven't been featured yet, and there are still plenty of scenes and island experiences that could translate well into LEGO form like the Able Sisters tailor shop, Blathers' museum, Wisp, and much more. Personally, I'd love to see a Jolly Redd set, but with how consistently cute the sets have been up to now I'm honestly looking forward to any additional sets from the collaboration in the future.

LEGO is providing a great year with collaborations so far, celebrating 25 years in partnership with the Star Wars franchise and a massive, impressive set for Dungeons & Dragons that ComicBook described as the "ultimate D&D toy" in our review. Suffice to say, the LEGO store will be making plenty of additions to a lot of fans' collections this year.