Call of Duty Fans Are Loving New Round-Based Zombies Game

There is a self-described "intense round-based zombie survival FPS" that can be played solo or co-op, and apparently it is pretty good. More than this, it is feeding Call of Duty: Zombies fans at a time Call of Duty isn't, as evident by the Steam user reviews for the game. The game is called Sker Ritual, and it has been out on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 since April 18. According to the Microsoft Store, it is one of the best-selling games on Xbox consoles right now. Meanwhile, the game also has a Very Positive user review rating over on Steam. On Metacritic the game only has a 54, but this doesn't seem to match up with what consumers think.

The game comes from Wales Interactive, a UK studio perhaps best known for its FMV games, though it does dabble in horror and horror-adjacent quite a bit. For example, it shipped Maid of Sker back in 2020, which this game is a spin-off of. How they went from survival-horror to round based zombies game, we don't know, but they did.

As noted, the game seems to be resonating with Call of Duty: Zombies fans in particular, a group of fans that have not been treated great by Call of Duty lately and who have next to no alternatives. Suffice to say, they appreciate the new release, even if it is rough around the edges.

"If Treyarch isn't gonna make a good round based zombies game for almost a decade, then I'll gladly give my support for a company that will," reads the literal top user review on Steam. "Imagine if Treyarch were allowed to make their own standalone zombies game," reads another user review.

As you can see via the trailer below, the game lacks a little polish and the bells and whistles that come with a AAA budget. However, if you're yearning for a round-based zombies game, it seems like it will scratch that itch.

"An intense, round-based, zombie horror shooter by indie developers at Wales Interactive," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play solo or up-to 4-players online, facing relentless waves of Quiet Ones whilst solving mysterious missions, uncovering Easter Eggs, upgrading steampunk weapons and obtaining Miracles – a vast network of Celtic God powers."