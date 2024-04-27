Magic the Gathering Hypes Cowboy Bebop Collab With Recreated Opening

Magic the Gathering has launched a special collaboration with Cowboy Bebop, and is celebrating with a recreated version of the anime's classic opening! Cowboy Bebop is held in high regard as one of the most popular and influential anime franchises of all time, and fans can see its influence in many projects. With the franchise celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary in recent years, Cowboy Bebop has returned to the forefront with all sorts of surprising collaborations with other franchises such as Overwatch 2 and more. Cowboy Bebop has even teamed up with Magic the Gathering for some special new cards influences by the anime's aesthetics to help take it all to the next level.

Magic the Gathering has teamed up with Cowboy Bebop on special cards for the Outlaws of Thunder Junction release (which features five cards in total with art influenced by Cowboy Bebop's classic opening theme sequence), and to celebrate the Japanese YouTube channel for Magic the Gathering has shared a cool recreation of Cowboy Bebop's famous opening with their own characters to make for quite the interesting looking anime project as a result. You can find the video with their Japanese channel here.

To celebrate Outlaws of Thunder Junction, our Japanese team has announced a special collaboration with the beloved Japanese animation, Cowboy Bebop! #MTGThunder #CowboyBebop



What Is Cowboy Bebop?

Although Cowboy Bebop recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and even had an attempted live-action TV series adaptation with Netflix (which was cancelled after the release of its first and only season), those originally behind the famous anime have gone on record about their desire to avoid any potential sequels, revivals or spin-offs for the series any time soon. If you wanted to seek out the original anime series for yourself, you can find Cowboy Bebop streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu with both English subtitled and dubbed audio releases available.

They tease what to expect from the now classic Cowboy Bebop anime series as such, "The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein."