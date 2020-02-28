New Details on Riot's Project A Game May Have Leaked

More details pertaining to the new Project A shooter in development at Riot Games appear to have leaked recently to possibly reveal the game’s official name and even some of the character classes people can play as. The game is called “Valorant,” assuming the leaks are accurate, and three of the characters players can choose from are supposedly Brimstone, Sage, and Viper. One of the character’s unique abilities were detailed in the leak along with images that appear to show other characters to choose from, but none of the leaked details about Project A have been confirmed at this point.

The first of the leaks happened earlier in the week whenever people started realizing that there was an interesting Twitter account called “PlayVALORANT” which has a lot of followers but isn’t following anyone right now. Streamers, those involved with esports organizations, and even several Riot Games employees are among the roughly 16,000 followers the account has despite PlayVALORANT not sharing a single tweet yet. Many of these followers have likely come flooding into the account following the initial leaks from earlier in the week.

Suspicious Twitter accounts aside, there’s a much more revealing image that’s been floating around online this week which appears to shared some of the first details about character names and classes. Shared by a Twitter account dedicated to tracking news on Riot’s shooter, the image below shows what appears to be a character select screen. The person choosing has highlighted someone named “Sage” who appears to be part of the “Sentinel” group. Her abilities listed next to her are Barrier Orb, Slow Orb, Healing Orb, and Resurrection. Judging from those names, it seems Sage – and perhaps the Sentinels overall – are to be support characters in the game.

Most parts of this #ProjectA screenshot have been shared on various pages, here is the the full image in the highest resolution we could find!

L: Three character names [Brimstone; Sage; Viper], type [support; defense; offense?]

B: Chat and avatars

R: Sage‘s ability descriptions pic.twitter.com/3B24nEZQCC — ValorantTheGame - #ProjectA News & Leaks (@ValorantTheGame) February 27, 2020

Next to Sage are several other characters who have already been picked by other players. There’s Brimstone at the top and Viper second from the bottom on the left-hand side of the image. Viper and Brimstone share the same symbol next to their names, and judging from their appearances alone, they’re probably characters geared towards offence. The final character at the bottom of the column isn’t named, perhaps because someone’s hovering them and hasn’t confirmed the pick yet, but they’ve got the same Sentinel symbol next to them.

Riot obviously hasn’t confirmed these details yet, but the League of Legends creator has shared some information on the game in the past. It’s more like Counter-Strike than it is Overwatch, for example, and one former pro who got to play the game said it was best game he’d played since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Project A does not yet have an official title nor does it have a release date.

