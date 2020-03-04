Marvel United Reveals Squirrel Girl, Spider-Woman, Doctor Strange, and More

Cool Mini or Not and Spin Master Games' Marvel United continues to crush stretch goals left and right, and over the past few days, the campaign has added a slew of fan-favorite Marvel heroes to the mix. The Kickstarter is winding down, with just 4 hours left, but before it goes out it is throwing in as many heroes as it can, and some of the most recent additions include Squirrel Girl, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Woman on the heroes side. On the villain's side, the current stretch goal is for Quicksilver, but Dormammu did already make the cut, and he joins a deadly villain force that features Baron Zemo, Hela, and more, which you can find on the official Kickstarter page.

Spider-Woman and Squirrel Girl are personal faves sure, but this hero list is packed, and we've included every single currently unlocked hero for Marvel United below, as well as every unlocked villain. Now, there are also expansions that bring more heroes to the mix, but these are just the single heroes now coming with the base game.

Core Heroes: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and Iron Man.

Core Villains: Taskmaster, Ultron, and Red Skull.

Stretch Goal Heroes: Nick Fury, Hawkeye, Iron Fist, Mockingbird, Luke Cage, Moon Knight, Black Cat, War Machine, Ms. Marvel, Shang Chi, Blade, Ant-Man, Wasp, Jessica Jones, Venom, She-Hulk, Ghost Rider, Howard the Duck, Drax, Mantis, Okoye, Falcon, Vision, Nova, Scarlet Witch, Elektra, Daredevil, America Chavez, Spider-Man 2099, Squirrel Girl, Doctor Strange, Punisher, and Spider-Woman. The current stretch goal is Quicksilver.

Stretch Goal Villains: Corvus Glaive, Bullseye, M.O.D.O.K, Carnage, Hela, Kingpin, Baron Zemo, Dormammu, Rhino,

You can find the official description for Marvel United below.

It’s time to become the Heroes you were always meant to be! Designed by Eric M. Lang and Andrea Chiarvesio, Marvel United is a fast-paced cooperative game where players take control of Marvel Super Heroes and band together to thwart the master plans of the most dangerous Villains in the universe. With an all-new visual take by Edouard Guiton, brought to life in fantastic sculpts, Marvel United will challenge you and your friends. Only by standing united will you have any chance of victory!

Marvel United is on Kickstarter now, and you can check it out right here. Make sure to check back right here for more Marvel United coverage, and you can follow me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.