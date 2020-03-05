The Witcher Season 2 Rumored to Add Game of Thrones Star Natalie Dormer

Everything appears to be gearing up as Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher gets underway in earnest, and that includes casting a whole bunch of folks, including Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, the older witcher and mentor to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. That said, there's plenty we don't know about the upcoming season, and rumors will continue to persist all the way up until the second season actually premieres on the streaming service. The latest? Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer might just be joining the franchise.

The rumor comes by way of Redanian Intelligence, which has a fairly strong track record. According to the folks at the popular fan site, Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones, has apparently been mentioned and showed up in social media with crew from the show. That includes someone from the casting department mentioning Dormer by name. It's a tenuous connection, to be sure, and there are plenty of other explanations that could be feasible, so grain of salt and all that, but Dormer wouldn't be the first Game of Thrones alum to jump to the franchise, as Kristofer Hivju (Tormund in Game of Thrones) has already been officially confirmed.

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

