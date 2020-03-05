The Wonderful 101 Remastered Kickstarter Hits $2 Million

With one day left to go in its Kickstarter campaign, The Wonderful 101 Remastered has cleared another funding goal, reaching an impressive $2 million. The news comes just days after PlatinumGames' Studio Head Atsushi Inaba confirmed that the campaign was more about gauging fan interest in the project, as opposed to finding funding. This is quite common for most video game Kickstarter campaigns, but typically the games aren't released until a significant time after the campaign has ended. In the case of The Wonderful 101 Remastered, fans will get to play the game on May 19th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The money raised by the Kickstarter will actually go towards funding the campaign's unlocked stretch goals, which just increased, after today's announcement. As a result of the $2 million milestone, Luka's Second Mission has been unlocked. Luka's First Mission was the stretch goal at $1.5 million, and it's a 2D, sidescrolling spin-off of The Wonderful 101. At this time, it's unknown whether or not Luka's Second Mission will be a second spin-off, or if it will be extra content for the first game. It's also unknown if these adventures will be part of The Wonderful 101 Remastered, or if they'll be offered separately, as was the case with Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon.

PlatinumGames has revealed two additional stretch goals for the brief time remaining in the campaign. At $2.25 million, an orchestral recording of the game's soundtrack will be released. At $2.5 million, the game will have increased language options, and they have asked backers to recommend those they'd like to see in the game.

Thanks to all of our wonderful backers, we’ve reached 2 million dollars in support. Luka’s Second Mission is GO! #ALLFOR101 pic.twitter.com/Bq47Mh6UVm — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) March 5, 2020

At this stage, it seems unlikely that either of those stretch goals will be met, but it will be interesting to see how much the campaign ends up with, in the end. To Platinum's credit, they have used the success of their own Kickstarter to highlight other games in need of some help getting across the finish line. Hopefully the success of The Wonderful 101 Remastered will help some compelling indie games get produced, as well.

Did you donate to The Wonderful 101 Remastered's Kickstarter campaign? How do you feel about how the funding is being used? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

