Norman Reedus in Talks With Hideo Kojima About Future Projects and More Death Stranding

Norman Reedus is in talks with Hideo Kojima about future projects and more Death Stranding. Unfortunately, this is where the revealing details dry up. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the latter conversations are about DLC, a sequel, or something else. Meanwhile, Reedus doesn't provide any further context pertaining to the former either. All we know is that the two parties have been in talks about working with each other, and these talks have included Death Stranding in some capacity.

For those that don't know: Reedus portrays Sam Porter in Death Stranding, the game's protagonist. According to Reedus, he essentially accepted the role before he even knew what it was, thanks to a recommendation from famed director Guillermo Del Toro.

"I did the video game because Guillermo Del Toro originally called me and said, 'Hey, a guy named Hideo Kojima's gonna call you. Just say yes.' And I was like, 'Who is he?' 'Doesn't matter who he is, just say yes'," said Reedus while speaking with Wired.

Reedus continued:

"And then I met Hideo at Comic-Con in San Diego, he came out back when we were gonna do a different game, and he showed me what he was working on. I was just blown away, the guy's like a super-genius, and then I became friends with him, started working with him, and we kept going. So we did Death Stranding, which was a huge hit, and we're in talks to do other stuff."

As you can see, Reedus seemingly confirms Kojima is working on a new game that isn't Death Stranding related, but unfortunately, he doesn't say what it is. If Internet rumors are to believed though, it's a new horror game or possibly even a Silent Hill game.

That said, elsewhere in the interview Reedus also casually drops that he's "talking to Hideo about maybe doing some Death Stranding stuff." In other words, it sounds like Kojima may not be done with Death Stranding.

Alas, for now, we are left with only a slab of questions. However, one thing we do know is that whatever Kojima does next, it will likely feature Norman Reedus. In the meanwhile, be sure to enjoy the fruit of the pair's recent collaboration, Death Stranding, which hit PS4 late last year.

"The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it."

