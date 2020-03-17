New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trailer Revealed

With the March 20th release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons just days away, Nintendo has released a brand-new trailer, showcasing some of the exciting new elements included in the upcoming title. Given the proximity to the game's release date, the trailer acts as a nice refresher for all the things announced thus far for the game. While New Horizons' island setting is front-and-center in the video, it's the little details in the trailer that really make it stand out. Nintendo seems to have kept a lot of details about the game quiet, but the trailer put everything together in an entertaining package that should help drive that anticipation up even further.

One thing that really sticks out in the trailer is the impressive upgrade museums have gotten in New Horizons. The museum in Animal Crossing: New Leaf was a real highlight of the game, but things look much livelier in New Horizons. The fossils have much more detail, and museum's use of lighting really makes the old bones stand out. The aquarium section looks equally gorgeous, as sea creatures swim past the glass. All in all, the museum finally looks like the kind of place players would really want to visit.

Of course, it might be some time before players get a chance to build-up that museum. Since the game has players starting with a deserted island, they'll have to build their town from the ground-up, unlike previous entries in the series. That island setting has been showcased throughout all of Nintendo's promotion for the game, and the new trailer is no exception. It's actually a wonder it took this long for the series to feature an island setting, as it seems to perfectly fit with the franchise's existing aesthetic.

Your island, your home, your life…your way! Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to Nintendo Switch this Friday! pic.twitter.com/jCWqVuj5tn — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 16, 2020

For those that have spent the last few months analyzing every video and screen shot that Nintendo has released, the new trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't provide a whole lot. But for the casual fans that will likely buy the upcoming game in droves, it's a great way to see all the new details that will be on offer. It's certainly an entertaining recap for the last few months of hype!

What do you think of the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer? Are you excited for the game's release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.