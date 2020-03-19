Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal Orders From Amazon Could Be Delayed

Two highly anticipated games are scheduled to be released soon with both DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons releasing on March 20th, but if you pre-ordered the games from Amazon, there’s a chance that you might be playing the games later than others. This potential delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted all sorts of timeframes for products and everyday workflows as people stay at home and look to Amazon to get the resources they need. Because Amazon has had to refocus its resources towards getting essential products out to those who order them, there’s a chance the physical copies of the games people ordered may not get here on time.

News of the possible delays of physical versions of DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons first began appearing on social media when people said they’d received emails from Amazon informing them of new delivery dates for their products. While pretty much everyone was previously expected to get the games on March 20th by the end of the day, some have now been told that the expected delivery date is March 24th.

Amazon just emailed me saying they delayed our Animal Crossing, but Amazon app says otherwise Who to believe? 😭 pic.twitter.com/hZEGoYox5H — Smug Arisa (@StopOniichan) March 19, 2020

To make matters even more confusing, some people have apparently been getting their copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons ahead of schedule as carriers deliver physical copies before the game’s wide release. GameStop is also selling DOOM Eternal a day early because of the coronavirus, so some people might be playing these games early while others won’t be playing for a few more days.

Amazon shared a statement on the situation with GameSpot to confirm that the two games fully releasing tomorrow may be delayed if people purchased them from the retailer.

“As COVID-19 has spread, we've recently seen an increase in people shopping online which has had an impact on how we serve our customers," Amazon said. "So in the short term, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers. As a result, customers who ordered Animal Crossing: New Horizon or Doom Eternal may experience a delay in the delivery of their items. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause our customers.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th while DOOM Eternal is releasing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia platforms.

