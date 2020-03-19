Razer Announces It Will Make Surgical Masks to Help With Coronavirus Pandemic

Razer, the company known for its gaming peripherals and other related electronic products, is combating the coronavirus pandemic in a unique way by vowing to produce their own surgical masks to donate to those in need. Min-Liang Tan, the CEO of Razer offered an update on the company’s coronavirus strategy this week like many other companies have already done and told his followers of the unique plan that’s already in the works. He said Razer’s engineers and designers have been working to convert manufacturing lines so that they can produce surgical masks with the goal being a donation of 1 million masks to countries in need.

Tan shared the update on Razer’s plans in a lengthy Twitter thread where he explained the reasoning behind the initiative and how Razer plans on helping. He noted as others have that health authorities worldwide are facing a shortage of medical supplies, particularly when it comes to surgical masks used by professionals when treating the coronavirus.

With the worsening of the COVID-19 situation, health authorities worldwide are facing an extreme shortage of surgical masks used by the frontline healthcare staff in the battle against the virus. Some countries have even banned the export of masks in face of the dire shortage. — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) March 19, 2020

He continued to say that the Razer team plans on donating the large number of masks to countries in need and said that the company has already been in contact with some authorities in Singapore. Other Razer offices around the world will follow suit by seeing how they can assist in the matter.

We intend to donate up to 1M masks to the health authorities of different countries globally. For starters, we’ve been in touch with the authorities in Singapore (where the @Razer SEA HQ is based) to donate some of the initial shipments to assist their fight against COVID-19. — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) March 19, 2020

While Razer’s operating at a much larger scale than individuals can seeing how they’ve converted entire production lines towards the effort, Tan said “all of us have a part to play” and asked people to stay safe and support others when possible. He also said that the conversion of the company’s manufacturing lines is and the donation is just the first step of Razer’s plans, so expect to see the gaming company offer more support in different ways as people continue to navigate the coronavirus situation.

“This emergency conversion of some of our lines and donation of masks is the first step of many that Razer will take,” Tan said. “We are committed to contributing our extra time, resources, effort and talent toward the fight against COVID-19.”

