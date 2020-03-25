New Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 DLC Includes Post-Game Story, Wild Level Cap Increase, and More

The latest and greatest piece of downloadable content for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to release tomorrow for Nintendo Switch. Details on Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom have been relatively light, and even now, we don't know exactly what to expect from the upcoming DLC beyond some new costumes and playable characters. But thanks to an early set of patch notes from Nintendo, we know a lot more than we did -- including the fact that it will feature a new story mode set after the events of the main game and feature God Emperor Doom.

In addition to the new story content, the patch notes seem to officially confirm that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing will be playable characters in the DLC, with "perhaps more" also joining. (The assumption here is Doom himself, of course.) There will also be a level cap increase from 200 to 300, which is a not-insignificant jump.

Here are the 4.0.0 patch notes as they reportedly previously appeared on Nintendo's official website, though they seem to have been taken down as of writing:

Downloadable Content Now supports paid DLC, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom. Purchase to enjoy the following content: New story mode, that depicts the events after the battles of the main game. Added new Fantastic Four playable characters: Mister Fantastic Invisible Woman Human Torch The Thing …And perhaps more! Higher training levels added to DANGER ROOM. New gauntlets added to GAUNTLET.

Free Update Play part of the new STORY MODE for free. Added new outfits to unlock. Added new voice lines to unlock. New ISO-8 effects added. Level cap for heroes raised to 300. Added new slots where you can equip ISO-8. Added new nodes to unlock in Alliance Enhancement. You can now play new limited-time events. Fixed various other issues to improve game experience.



It's still currently unclear exactly what is included as part of the new DLC, at least in total. Previously released art shows Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Thing, and Invisible Woman and what appears to be Doom's castle in the background, indicating that these are the various characters set to be included as playable.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, which is officially DLC Pack 3, is set to arrive tomorrow, March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.

