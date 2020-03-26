Game of Thrones Beyond The Wall Now Available For Free

A new Game of Thrones game is now available, for free. More specifically, Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall, a free-to-play strategy role-playing game, is now available on iOS devices. Meanwhile, the game is also coming to Android soon. Barring any last minute delay, it will hit Android devices on April 3. Meanwhile, there's still no word if the game is coming to other platforms, however, if you have an iOS supported device, you can play the game for free right now.

According to developer Behaviour Interactive, while Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is a free-to-play mobile game with in-game purchases, it doesn't abuse players with microtransactions, and insists that you can play the game without ever spending a dime. Again, who knows how well microtransactions are interwoven into the game, but at least it costs nothing but time to find out.

The moment you have been waiting for, Lord Commander! Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall will be released worldwide on March 26th, 2020 on iOS devices and starting April 3rd, 2020 on Android devices. Pre-register now!#GameofThrones #GameofThronesBeyondtheWall pic.twitter.com/DIBh5iTcLP — Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall (@GOTBeyondWall) March 11, 2020

For those that don't know: Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is pitched as a story-driven RPG meets a turn-based strategy game meets hero collector. Further, in addition to a campaign punctuated with squad-based tactical battles, there's PvP. As for the former, it takes place 48 hours before the events of the hit HBO television show. In it, Lord Commander Brynden Rivers has disappeared while ranging deep beyond the Wall. As a result, the Wall needs a new leader, which is where players come into the fold as the new commander of the Night's Watch.

"Command the Night's Watch in an original Game of Thrones story," reads an official eleavator pitch of the game. "Use the power of the weirwood trees to play characters like Jon Snow, Melisandre and Daenerys Targaryen. 48 years before the events of the Game of Thrones TV show, Lord Commander Brynden Rivers, better known as 'Bloodraven,' disappeared while ranging beyond the Wall. Now it’s your turn to take command of the Night’s Watch."

Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is available on iOS devices, and will soon also be available on Android devices.

