Nintendo Releases New Nintendo Direct Mini

Nintendo today releases a new Nintendo Direct Mini, which is basically what it sounds like: a smaller version of the traditional Nintendo Direct. Despite this, the actual presentation clocks in at just under 30 minutes, so "Mini" might be a bit of a misnomer. The Direct itself contains lots of new information about upcoming releases like the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass as well as updates to recently released video games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more!

Some other highlights from the Nintendo Direct Mini today include that fact that the first DLC fighter from the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 is set to release in June, and will feature a character from Nintendo's ARMS video game, a Bravely Default II demo is set to release today, and a free update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons set for late April that will add an Earth Day event.

A new #NintendoDirect Mini is here! Watch now to see more than 25 minutes of news on a selection of #NintendoSwitch games coming this year. https://t.co/uF0oWK91Mj pic.twitter.com/b6sph9ueqC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 26, 2020

Another notable announcement included in the Nintendo Direct Mini is that the popular exercise game Ring Fit Adventure is set to receive a free update today. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic seems to have significantly boosted sales of the title to the point that it's been hard to find on shelves, so it'll likely be a welcome addition for lots of people. According to Nintendo, the new update "adds a new Rhythm Game mode, an option to switch to a female voice and to change the language of the in-game voice, and more." The Rhythm Game mode will see players "move to the beat of a dozen music tracks from Ring Fit Adventure and a few tracks from popular Nintendo games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

What do you think of the new announcements? Are you excited for anything particular? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, though there's been a significant shortage of the former due to the increased demand during the ongoing pandemic. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.