Marvel Strike Force Adds The Black Order, Infinity Gauntlet Thanos, and More

Marvel Strike Force, the free-to-play mobile role-playing game, is set to celebrate its two-year anniversary with a bang. In fact, developer FoxNext Games will be celebrating with five different, powerful "bangs" in the form of new characters: The Black Order. Oh, and Thanos is getting a major upgrade as well thanks to the new additions. When paired in the same as The Black Order, Thanos gains the the power of the Infinity Stones. Yes, really.

That's not all the game is adding, however. As well as the new characters, Marvel Strike Force announced that players will soon be able to challenge friends directly in a new VS. Battle mode. "The new mode will allow players to initiate challenges between their contacts and Alliance members," the announcement states, "including the ability to draft a team from their roster and ban opposing characters."

Here's how FoxNext Games describes the upcoming characters, which should be fairly familiar to anyone that's watched some of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe titles or read any Thanos-adjacent comics:

Proxima Midnight

"The Dark General makes her way into MARVEL Strike Force as one of the members of the insanely powerful Black Order. As one of the Controllers for the Black Order, tag team attacks with Corvus Glaive while clearing enemy Buffs. In addition, Proxima Midnight is able to apply Offense Down to multiple enemies as well as applying Stun and Slow to single out targets. Be sure to watch out for her Event Campaign in game to unlock her!"

Corvus Glaive

"The Black Order’s Stealth Assassin is also infiltrating MARVEL Strike Force as one of the newest Brawlers. Like Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive also teams up with Proxima Midnight to attack and clear Buffs from the enemy. While Stealthed, deal increased damage to enemies that Pierce enemy Armor."

Cull Obsidian

"Towering over enemies as one of the newest Protectors, Cull Obsidian devastates enemies with heavy blows while protecting his allies. Cull Obsidian Taunts enemies, clears all Debuffs from himself, and gains Defense Up and Deathproof to force enemies to attack him instead of his allies. Additionally, he can Heal himself and transfer enemy Buffs to himself. Passively, Cull Obsidian will attack enemies that attack Thanos or Ebony Maw."

Ebony Maw

"Ebony Maw is the Black Order’s dark sorcerer that specializes in buffing his allies while weakening his enemies. Ebony Maw gains Defense Up and applies it to all allies. He also steals portions of the enemy's health and gives it to allied Black Order members and Thanos. Passively, whenever a Hero Controller dies, Ebony Maw applies Barrier to all allies and gains Charged. On the next enemy turn, he'll ability block all enemy Hero Controllers and lose Charged. His Special gains Counter to himself, Black Order Allies, and ally Thanos. His Ultimate lowers the enemy Speed Bar and fills ally's speed bars."

Infinity Gauntlet Thanos

"Thanos is back for vengeance and together with the Black Order, has completed his search for the Infinity Stones. When allied with all of the Black Order, Thanos becomes Empowered and gains access to the power of the Infinity Stones. Blast enemies, flip all Debuffs and enemy Buffs, and rain shattered fragments of planets on your enemies. As the newest strongest team, don’t miss out on your chance to recruit the Black Order and Thanos!"

What do you think of The Black Order joining the game? Have you given Marvel Strike Force a shot yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel Strike Force is currently free to play on both iOS and Android devices. The mobile game is regularly updated. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel Strike Force right here.

