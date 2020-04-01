Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to Get Cherry Blossom Petals

The cherry blossom trees are in bloom in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which means that players can collect a new rare crafting material for some special DIY decorations and furniture. Today is April 1st, which means the start of a new month of events and surprises in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players who live in the Northern Hemisphere have probably noticed that many of the trees on their island paradise have started to bloom with cherry blossoms, even those trees that don't actually grow cherries. While these beautiful pink trees are mostly for decoration, they also signal a chance to collect cherry blossom petals, a new crafting material for the game.

Players can collect cherry blossom petals when they see the petals floating in the air like a lazy bug. Players collect the petals using their bug net, and these petals can be used to craft several special items, including a Blossom-Viewing Lantern, a Cherry-Blossom Bonsai, a Cherry-Blossom Clock, Cherry-Blossom Flooring and Walls, and even a Cherry-Blossom Pond Stone. You can even use the Cherry Blossoms to craft a special Cherry-Blossom Umbrella.

One thing to remember is that the Cherry Blossoms you use to craft are different from the blossoms that fall from trees when you shake them. You cannot use your net to catch any of the Cherry Blossoms that fall from trees.

If you live in the Southern Hemisphere and want to get in on the Cherry Blossom picking action, you only need to visit an island located in the Northern Hemisphere to grab them. The petals fall even when playing online, giving players extra chances to collect as many as they can. Otherwise, Southern Hemisphere players will likely have to wait until early fall for another chance to collect Cherry Blossom petals for their own DIY projects.

The Cherry Blossom Petals will appear for players in the Northern Hemisphere during the month of April. Players also have a chance to collect Bunny Day eggs to use for a different set of special DIY projects.

