Deadpool Reveals First Official Look at Fortnite's Yacht Takeover

Having leaked earlier this week, it was only a matter of time before the upcoming takeover of Fortnite's yacht by Deadpool was confirmed. And, well, now that's happened, but in a slightly unexpected manner. Rather than simply appearing or being teased or announced by Fortnite itself, the Merc with a Mouth himself has gone and shared a goofy look at what folks can expect in the game.

Assuming Deadpool's social media reveal can be believed, players can expect to check out the special yacht in-game as of tomorrow. Assuming the leaked challenges are accurate, it seems like just visiting will unlock some stuff. You can check out what Deadpool's yacht takeover will look like (probably with less crayon) in Epic Games' Fortnite below:

Starting tomorrow, I’M crashing this party. There’ll be music, tacos, and a whole lotta Deadpool. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/ubrsOFalvf — Deadpool (@Deadpool) April 2, 2020

Other than the yacht takeover itself, and the related challenges, there's no telling what all might come to Fortnite tomorrow from this week's leaks. Datamined material isn't exactly timestamped for release in the files. In the past, stuff has come to light via these sort of leaks that was either never implemented or took years to come to fruition. That said, it seems like more of what's been leaked this week will absolutely be included tomorrow given that Deadpool-centric nature of much of it.

What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 so far? Are you down with the heavy Deadpool focus? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available within the video game. Deadpool's yacht takeover is set to kick off tomorrow with new challenges. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

