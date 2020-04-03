GTA Online Is Giving Every Player $500,000 for Free

Rockstar Games has announced that it's giving every GTA Online player -- whether on PS4, Xbox One, and PC -- free money. More specifically, the Red Dead and Grand Theft Auto makers took to Twitter to reveal that it will be giving every single GTA Online player $500,000 of in-game money. That said, there is a requirement attached to the free offer, but it's a pretty simple one: play the game sometime during this month. Do this, and the money will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account, though it may take up to seven days to appear.

"Play GTA Online in April and get GTA$500,000," writes Rockstar Games on Twitter. "All month long, we're awarding a one-time GTA$500K gift to anyone who plays GTA Online. This GTA$ will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account (may take up to seven days to appear)."

As you may know, Rockstar Games has done this in the past. In fact, earlier this year it did the same exact thing, but dished out $2 million of in-game money to players. In other words, it's not unprecedented, but is a nice gesture as people escape the real world via virtual worlds.

Play GTA Online in April and get GTA$500,000 All month long, we're awarding a one-time GTA$500K gift to anyone who plays GTA Online. This GTA$ will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account (may take up to seven days to appear). pic.twitter.com/1lZ7g5GtxB — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 3, 2020

GTA Online is available -- for free -- to anyone who knows Grand Theft Auto V. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What games have you been playing during the coronavirus pandemic? Will this free gift be enough to get you back into GTA Online?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.