Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 3 Battle Pass and Roadmap Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is set to launch tomorrow, on April 8, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Not only will it expand squad size for the latter, but it will bring new exclusive PS4 content to both experiences. In addition to this, there will be a slab of new content, plus a brand new Battle Pass. Looking beyond this, Activision and Infinity Ward have also detailed Season 3's roadmap, which will continue to add content to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone well after April 8.

Below, you can check out a rundown of everything you need to know about the new Battle Pass, plus the Season 3 roadmap. The former includes not only information on the premium version of the Battle Pass, but the free version as well.

Battle Pass:

The new Season 3 Battle Pass comes with instant access to one of the game's new operators, Alex, also known as Echo-131. And yes, this is the same Alex from the Modern Warfare campaign. On top of this, it's a normal Battle Pass, full of weapons and a huge slab of cosmetic items.

In the free version of the Battle Pass, players can earn the following two weapons at Tier 15 and Tier 31:

Renetti is a well-rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol with an alternative three-round burst attachment. Unassuming, yet deadly, this sidearm excels in close-range combat, but can be kitted for a variety of situations.

SKS, a lightweight, semi-auto carbine chambered in 7.62x39mm rounds. This hard hitting and agile Soviet-style marksman rifle focuses on utility over accuracy, which has helped it stand the test of time. It flaunts a faster fire rate than other weapons in its class, but a carefully placed round will eliminate the need for follow up shots entirely.

Players will also be able to earn a handgun blueprint dubbed the Cerastes, a legendary and meaty assault rifle blueprint dubbed the Beefeaster, and a legendary sniper blueprint. Further, 300 Call of Duty points will also be earnable across the 20 tiers of free content.

Meanwhile, the paid version of the Battle Pass will come with all of this, instant access to the aforementioned operator, brand new vehicle customization items, and a variety of other cosmetic items.

"At Tier 10, players will get the first of new distinct Operator threads modeled after various armed forces divisions," says Activision of the Battle Pass. "These ‘mil-sim’ skins include the U.S. Expeditionary Force (Tier 10), the South Korean Special Forces (Tier 30), Pararescue (Tier 50), and the Counter Terrorist Special Police Force."

(Photo: Activision)

Roadmap:

Launch Week:

New Operator:

Alex

New Multiplayer Maps: Talsik Backlot – In the middle of the Urzikstan desert lies an urban city with a major construction project taking place at its center. With its citizens long evacuated, combat takes place from door-to-door as teams fight for control of the various overlooks and buildings. Hovec Sawmill – A sleepy farming village is under peril, as its main sawmill building has caught fire. Operators will fight within the burning wreckage and around it, visiting the local businesses such as the butchery, the mess hall, and even the beekeeper’s area, which includes a couple of active hives! Aniyah Incursion – You’ve experienced it in 10v10 and in Ground War – now fight within a more enclosed version of the area based around the central palace in Aniyah Incursion. Note the long sightlines looking out over the main courtyard and pool, along with the small crawl spaces within the palace that can be used to flank your enemies. And be careful with Killstreaks: The Palace can make it tricky to aim them into this complex, so placement will be key to getting those confirmed kills.

New Warzone Game Mode: Quads

New Weapons: SK5 Renetti

New Skins: Vehicle Skins



Coming Later in Season 3:

New Operators: Ronin Iskra

New MP Map: Hardhat

New Gunfight map: Aisle 9

New MP Modes: Gun Game Reloaded Reinfected Ground War

New Weapons: Classified Gunsmith Customs

New Warzone Content: Scopes & Scatter Guns

More To Be Announced

(Photo: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information and media on the Battle Pass, click here.

