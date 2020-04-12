New Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Clip Shows Sonya Blade Giving a Beatdown

Sonya Blade suffers no fools in a new clip from the upcoming animated feature Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. The movie is set to drop on digital this coming Tuesday, April 14th, and featuring a whole slew of the usual Mortal Kombat suspects like Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero, and -- of course -- Scorpion. Given how the video goes about showing off Blade, one assumes that this very well might be her introduction in the film.

In the new clip, Sonya Blade appears to be participating in some sort of street fight and more or less handily smacking around her opponent when a throwaway line from the goon she's facing triggers a flashback of her military training. In general, it's a pretty brutal little segment, if brief, and gives a broad introduction to Sonya in a way that only a Mortal Kombat movie can.

Don't f*ck with Sonya. Check out this exclusive clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge! Releasing on Digital April 14th! pic.twitter.com/GsEh2MBwWp — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) April 12, 2020

Here's the official description of the film:

"After the vicious slaughter of his family by stone-cold mercenary Sub-Zero, Hanzo Hasashi is exiled to the torturous Netherrealm. There, in exchange for his servitude to the sinister Quan Chi, he’s given a chance to avenge his family – and is resurrected as Scorpion, a lost soul bent on revenge. Back on Earthrealm, Lord Raiden gathers a team of elite warriors – Shaolin monk Liu Kang, Special Forces officer Sonya Blade and action star Johnny Cage – an unlikely band of heroes with one chance to save humanity. To do this, they must defeat Shang Tsung’s horde of Outworld gladiators and reign over the Mortal Kombat tournament."

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is set to release on digital on April 14th as well as on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on April 28th. The animated film features Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, and Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi. The upcoming live-action Mortal Kombat movie is set to release on January 15, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated film right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming live-action movie right here.

