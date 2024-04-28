Fallout 4 All Hallow's Eve Quest Guide

All Hallow's Eve is one of three newly added quests to Fallout 4 that have come along with the next-generation update for the New England based entry to the Fallout games franchise. All Hallow's Eve offers players a Halloween-themed quest with one of the awards upon completion including 30+ new settlement decorations that can appropriately decorate any settlement with an unlocked workbench for the spooky holiday. While the new quest may seem fairly straightforward taking place entirely within one building, the New England Technocrat Society, the reality is if you want these spooky decorations you'll have to go through a somewhat complicated (albeit quick) quest putting you up against poisonous gas, ghouls, and a password that includes signature Fallout problem-solving.

Triggering the Quest

First thing's first, you need to set off the quest, and if you're starting a fresh playthrough this won't happen until after you've exited Vault 111. To get things officially rolling you'll pull up your Pip-Boy, scroll to the radio, and listen to the new Mysterious Signal. This will then place a marker on your map for you make your way to the coastal location that will eventually be revealed as Harbormaster Hotel, southeast of the Mass Fusion building in Boston. Once inside you'll head through a door to the left to enter the New England Technocrat Society.

(Photo: Bethesda Game Studios)

Complication #1 – Gas & Ghouls

The main room decorated for Halloween will present you with your first set of challenges in securing the new settlement decorations for yourself – first, choking gas will begin to fill the room and second, a number of feral ghouls (over a dozen) and a starred ghoul, Mr. Wendt, will attack you. The best chance at survival is heading up the stairs to the right where you'll be pretty much clear of the gas and you can focus on taking the ghouls out – but be warned, Mr. Wendt is a glowing ghoul with quite a lot of health and the ability to mutate if you don't dispose of him quickly enough.

After the ghouls are taken care of you'll exit this main room through a set of doors in the back and head down a hallway with four numbered doors where you'll find a locked door that requires a four digit password.

Complication #2 – The Password

When you're standing before the locked door you can look down to a body where you're able to retrieve "Lana's Notes." These notes will outline what happened to Lana and her own group, as well as offering a clue as to how to find the password to the door: "We've figured out that the password to the control room is 4 digits. There are four doors, but no numbers inside the rooms. There are a number of curious objects placed inside each of them."

The curious objects referenced in the notes include:

Room 1: Specimen Jars



Specimen Jars Room 2: Skull Candles



Skull Candles Room 3: Teddy Bears



Teddy Bears Room 4: Jack-o-Lanterns



The number of these items in each room in order will provide you with the password, but if you're not interested in counting the items for yourself:

Room 1 contains four specimen jars, Room 2 has three skull candles, Room 3 has four teddy bears, and Room 4 contains six jack-o'-lanterns, providing the passcode of 4346.

Once you've entered the passcode the doors will swing open and you'll be nearly finished with this new quest.

Disable the Gas

Once inside the final room you can use the terminal to disable the gas from entering the auditorium, the main room, by pressing the "Disable AI Control System" option. Mr. Wendt's terminal message will well note he's upset by this, but ultimately the gas won't be a problem anymore. You can also use this terminal to unlock the wall safe to the right which will provide you with some additional ammo and weapons.

All Hallow's Eve Rewards

The final step to completing All Hallow's Eve is to pick up the magazine "Picket Fences Halloween Special" on the machine to the left of the terminal, which will unlock the 38 additional settlement decorations.

Brief Review of All Hallow's Eve

As already mentioned, All Hallow's Eve is certainly not a quest that will take a ton of time to complete. I didn't have a stopwatch keeping track, but I'm entirely certain this took around ten minutes to complete – it truly is a case of "Thou shalt get side tracked by bullshit every time," and is just a quick way to add in some additional settlement decorations. That said, I thought the quest was decently fun with its blend of combat, problem-solving, and puzzles.

Plus, I am a profound fan of the more horrific and disturbing elements incorporated into the Fallout franchise, and while this isn't quite at the level of anxiety The Devil's Due created for me in the Museum of Witchcraft, it's a nice addition to the Fallout 4 sidequests list. Most importantly, the settlement decorations are absolutely perfect for anyone who is a fan of Halloween and yes, it's going to be permanently Halloween in several of my settlements going forward.