New Starfield Update Released in Steam Beta, Coming Soon For Everyone

Ricky Frech

03/07/2024 04:00 pm EST

Earlier this year, Starfield developer Bethesda teased several major content drops for the space RPG. However, Starfield still has several quality-of-life issues and a fair number of bugs that the developers need to iron out. With that in mind, the team announced that the next update wouldn't include any new content. Instead, this update focuses on fixing a chunk of those issues to get Starfield ready for the new content that's coming later in the year. Update 1.10.30 went live recently on the Steam Beta version of the game and is coming to everyone very soon. It's not the most exciting update for lapsed players, but it helps set the stage for Starfield's future.

This update includes over 400 fixes for various bugs and issues that have been plaguing Starfield. Bethesda has issued changes on everything from quests to graphics to gameplay. It runs the gamut. Additionally, the update adds expressions to photo mode. This lets players create more engaging photos with ease. Bethesda has also added quality-of-life updates, including a feature that will make inactive missions active when you set a course toward it. Changes like that seem small, but they'll make Starfield feel more intuitive. 

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 1.10.30. Remember, it's out now on Steam Beta and will come to everyone soon. Starfield is available now on Xbox and PC platforms

Starfield Update 1.10.30 Patch Notes

FEATURES

FIXES

ART

GAMEPLAY

GRAPHICS

OUTPOSTS

QUESTS (NOTE: THERE MAY BE SPOILERS WITHIN. PROCEED WITH CAUTION!)

SAVE AND LOAD

SHIPS

TEXT AND LOCALIZATION

UI

Related:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Latest News