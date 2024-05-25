Nintendo Switch Sale Makes Minecraft and More Games Cheaper than Ever Before

The Nintendo Switch eShop constantly has different games on sale from time to time, but given how seldomly first-party games like Princess Peach: Showtime, Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 deluxe, and more go on sale, your best bet when it comes to deals is typically getting a third-party game at a discount. Thankfully, the current lineup of Nintendo Switch games that are on sale right now has some pretty impressive third-party games that are as cheap as they've ever been, or in some cases, are cheaper than they've ever been before. Minecraft is one of those as the game celebrates its 15th anniversary and is for a limited time the cheapest it's ever been on the Nintendo Switch.

That cheapest price ever is $14.99 for those who are wondering, but Minecraft is far from the only game that's enjoying its best deal yet right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop. Other games included in that kind of deal are ones like Braid: Anniversary Edition, a game which just came out this month.

Below are several different games on sale right now in the Nintendo Switch eShop that are cheaper than ever before. Every game that's listed below will only be discounted from now until mid-June at the latest, so be sure to jump on any deals you want before they're gone. Minecraft needs little introduction, so we'll skip that one, but more on the rest of them including a trailer and an overview can also be found below:

Persona 4 Golden ($11.99)

"The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends. They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… this strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist's new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world."

Braid: Anniversary Edition ($17.99)

"Control the flow of time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of the indie classic 'Braid,' featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary. Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess. Along the way you'll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary."

Paper Trail ($17.99)

"Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a foldable, paper world. You play as Paige, a budding academic, leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies. On the journey, you learn to fold the world, merging two sides to solve puzzles, explore new areas and uncover long-lost secrets."

Planet of Lana ($15.99)

"A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely. The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet -and the journey to keep it that way."

Cassette Beasts ($13.99)

"Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you've only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven't, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you'll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities!"

Catherine: Full Body ($9.99)

"Our indecisive protagonist, Vincent, has been with his long-time girlfriend, Katherine, for five years. But instead of taking the next step into marriage, Vincent finds himself in an affair with the provocative blonde bombshell, Catherine! Thrown into discord by his own infidelity, he finds solace in the innocent Rin – further complicating matters. Adding to Vincent's dilemma, he begins having nightmares that force him to climb for his life... Will he survive the trials and tribulations of love, or fall to temptations?"