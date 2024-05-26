Fortnite Reveals New Magneto Skin

Fortnite has a lot of fantastic collaborations for 2024, some of which have already come and gone like the latest Star Wars crossover, and even more that remain in the rumored status for the time being. The newest season to Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked welcomes players to the Wasteland, a new biome in the south that was created by a "ferocious storm," bringing with it a new group of "Wasteland Warriors."

To acquire the majority of the Wasteland Warriors, you'll need to first purchase the Wrecked Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks. With the Battle Pass you'll be able to unlock in-Fortnite rewards by earning XP across the different Fortnite games, with some of the rewards in the Wrecked Battle Pass including Outfits of the Wasteland Warriors. While the Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks, you can also earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks back by leveling up in it.

The Wasteland Warriors skins include:

The Machinist (unlocked right away!): Control your fire.



Rust: Shred the wasteland.



Peabody: Phil, Earl, and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat.



Ringmaster Scarr: Rule the chaos. Run the destruction.



T-60 Power Armor: Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel.



Brite Raider: Drive fast. Burn bright.



Megalo Don: Nitro-fueled apex predator.



The impressive group listed above aren't the only icons available to step into the shoes of for Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked, as the Wasteland will also have a new figure joining over the summer that will be instantly recognizable to many. In July, players will be able to unlock the Wastelander Magneto Outfit from Battle Pass Quests. Fortunately, having to wait until July doesn't massively limit the time that players will be able to acquire the powerful mutant until August 16th, 2024 at 2 AM ET.

In addition to the Wasteland Warriors and the iconic Magneto, the Wrecked Battle Pass also includes the ability to build the "Wastelander's Rampart" in LEGO Fortnite, which is of course inspired by the new biome, as well as two new gliders – the "Wasteland Speeder" and the "Wasteland Rider" – to help players make their perfect entrance.

Is Magneto drawing you in to the Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked Battle Pass, or are you holding off for a different collaboration in the future like the rumored Pirates of the Caribbean or Kingdom Hearts?