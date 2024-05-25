Steam Users Can Get $500 Worth of PC Games for $20

Steam sales happen pretty frequently, and Steam games are even free from time to time which is pretty impossible to beat. But aside from getting a free Steam game or getting one for $1.99 or some incredibly low price like that, the next best thing has to be getting a ton of games worth around $500 for a fraction of that price. That's the exact kind of deal that Steam users can take advantage of right now thanks to a deal on Fanatical that offers 33 games and one DLC which would normally come out to around $503.66, but you can get all those games for just $19.99 instead.

That's 96% off for those who want to do the math to see exactly what kind of deal they're getting. The Killer Bundle 30 that's on sale right now via Fanatical technically includes 16 different games and one DLC, but one of those 16 products is a collection of classics that includes 17 different games, so that brings us back up to 34 products in total which are wrapped up in this bundle.

Games like Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen and Devil may Cry 4 as well as River City Girls Zero are some of the highlights of the bundle, but considering how Rain World comes with the Rain Pour: Downfall DLC and that there are still plenty more games to check out, you just might find a new favorite in the bundle.

Details on each of the games can be found below, but keep in mind that the games are only available via the bundle so long as Fanatical has keys in stock for them.

Monster Train

"Hell has frozen over. Only you can protect the final burning pyre from the forces of heaven and restore the inferno. Monster Train brings a new strategic layer to roguelike deck building, with three vertical play fields to defend."

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

"It's time to show those demons who's boss in hack and slash, action-adventure Devil May Cry 4. With this Special Edition Steam key, gamers will explore a gothic supernatural world as they hunt down a mysterious assassin behind the murder of the head of the Order of the Sword."

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

"A dragon has stolen your heart and not in the romantic way, yet you walk among the living normally — you've become the Arisen. And in order to stop the imminent apocalypse, you'll need to set out on a dangerous journey that will end in you and your dragon nemesis going head-to-head. In this action-packed adventure, you'll need to prepare yourself to cut off the Hydra's heads, climb atop griffins and take to the sky, and even defeat numerous dragons and creatures!"

Frozenheim

"Become famous as the legendary hero of your Viking clan and notorious as the scourge of other jarls. Your exploits and deeds will be legendary. However, every legend has a beginning and yours begins on the shores of Frozenheim."

River City Girls Zero

"Join Kunio, Riki, Misako, and Kyoko for bone-crunching, 16-bit, co-op beat-'em-up action – translated and released outside of Japan for the first time! Experience the origin of the River City Girls story as the hot-blooded heroes attempt to clear their names of a heinous crime by uppercutting, spin-kicking, stomping, and slamming every thug and two-bit criminal that gets in their way! Rock the jailhouse, clean up the carnival, and raise hell on the highway! The original 1994 graphics, soundtrack, and gameplay are augmented with new opening and closing motion-comic cutscenes, a new animated intro, and additional music by Megan McDuffee and DEMONDICE. Discover River City's past with this lost classic!"

Drug Dealer Simulator

"Have you ever thought about expanding your own crime empire, without the legal and moral consequences? SIMULATE IT! Now you will finally be able to crawl into the dark alleys of the drug dealing business!"

SSI Classics Collection

"Rediscover gaming history with the SSI Classics bundle! Immerse yourself in Necrodome, Veil of Darkness, Star General, and more iconic titles. This curated collection offers a nostalgic journey through classic strategy, RPG, and war games from SSI's legendary catalog. Includes 17 games!"

CyClones

Dark Legions

Fantasy General

Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury

Necrodome

Pacific General

Phantasie Memorial Set

Prophecy of the Shadow

Renegade: Battle for Jacob's Star

Star Command

Star General

The Summoning

Veil of Darkness

Wargame Construction Set

Wargame Construction Set II: Tanks!

Wargame Construction Set III: Age of Rifles 1846-1905

War Wind II: Human Onslaught

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

"Based on the cult role-playing game and developed by specialists in the genre, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is a narrative RPG in which your every choice determines the fate of the three main characters and of the Boston Camarilla."

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

"It's Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, the chaotic rhythm adventure! A puzzling co-op mashup unlike anything you've ever heard – work together to think outside the box while keeping your combo. Solo, or with a band of up to three friends ... Can you conquer the castle?"

Rain World

"In Rain World, you'll become a slugcat who gets separated from its family during a devastating flood. In order to get back to them, you'll need to avoid the myriad of dangers all around you – from the torrential downpours to the terrifying jaws of vicious predators."

Rain World: Downpour – DLC

"Rain World: Downpour is a DLC expansion of Rain World. Take control of five new characters with new abilities in this vast, redefined world. Slugcats have adapted to the harsh conditions alongside evolved predators! Survive new environmental conditions, dangers and explore uncharted territory."

Sands of Aura

"A ruinous cataclysm unleashed by a tormented god descended the world of Talamhel into perpetual night. The hourglass of time was shattered and its essence poured across the land, creating an endless sea of sand. The once-flourishing world of Talamhel became a putrid lesion of its former glory and those who called it home are now husks of corruption--violent, undying, unyielding soldiers of death."

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

"GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon combines intense roguelike hack-and-slash action with a stunning dark fantasy world, brought to life through the stroke of traditional Japanese art. As the chosen leader and guardian of the land of the living, wield the otherworldy arsenal and powers of the Getsu clan as you overcome multiple "Death" and descend deeper into the depths of Hell to eradicate the source of the cataclysm."

Impostor Factory

"One day, Quincy was invited to a fancy party at a suspiciously secluded mansion. So, he accepted and went; because even though the mansion was suspicious and secluded, it was also fancy and had a party. In fact, it turned out to be so fancy that there was a time machine in its bathroom. Quincy could wash his hands and time-travel while he was at it. Talk about a time-saver! But of course, then people start dying because that's what they do. And somewhere along the way, things get a little Lovecraftian and tentacles are involved. Anyway, that's around 1/3 of what the game is really about."

Unity of Command II

"Built on a brand new bespoke 3D engine, the game retains Unity of Command's signature art style and delivers highly polished fluid gameplay. Easily accessible yet hard to master, Unity of Command II is the highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic that's been turning novice players into battle-hardened grognards since 2011."

Strategic Mind: The Pacific

"Strategic Mind: The Pacific is a turn-based strategy set in the WW2 period depicting the war between the USA and the Empire of Japan waged in the Pacific Ocean with mindblowing historical accuracy and attention to detail. It offers an immersive experience of commanding both sides of the conflict, allowing you to gain a unique understanding of the situation through the eyes of both sides' top commanders, resulting in enjoyable and insightful gameplay."

Pike and Shot: Campaigns

"In Pike and Shot you can march in the footsteps of the great leaders of one of the most amazing periods in European History as you take command in the mighty struggles of the Great Turkish War, the Thirty Years War and the English Civil War."

Dust Fleet

"It's the 24th century and the colonization of space is not going well. Hyperspace opened the door to the stars, but habitable worlds are few and far in between, overpopulation is still rampant, and our civilization's appetite for resources has only increased. For over a hundred years, the incredibly rich Dust Zone sated this endless appetite, jointly controlled by the United Earth Nations and the Zone Mining Cooperative. But humanity's fighting chance only lasted for a short hundred years."